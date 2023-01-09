Jump to content

Two British nationals volunteering in Ukraine missing in Donetsk

Emily Atkinson
Monday 09 January 2023 16:56
Comments

Two British nationals volunteering in Ukraine have gone missing, according to Ukrainian police.

The men, aged between 28 and 48, were last seen on Friday 6 January heading to the town of Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, where fighting has been especially fierce in recent days. There has been no contact with them since.

Bakhmut police said it received a missing person’s report at 5.15pm local time on Saturday.

Officers are appealing for any information that could help locate the two British men.

The families of both UK nationals are being supported after they disappeared, according to a government statement released on Monday.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine.”

More follows

