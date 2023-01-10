✕ Close Air raid sirens heard in Ukraine despite Russian call for ceasefire

Russian soldiers are stepping over the bodies of soldiers from their own unit in the war in eastern Ukraine where the battle has picked pace, especially in Soledar and Bakhmut, as Moscow has poured in more fighters with help from Wagner group.

"The enemy literally step over the corpses of their own soldiers, using massed artillery, MLRS systems and mortars," said Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar.

A large number of Wagner group units have quickly marked a comeback in Soledar and deployed more soldiers using heavy artillery cover, the deputy defence minister said.

A critical swathe of land in the industrial Donbas region, Soledar has seen a bitter fighting between soldiers from Ukraine and Russia along with some of their heaviest losses in the warfare.

Fighting in Bahkmut and Soledar is "the most intense on the entire frontline", with little advancement by either side in the freezing conditions, said Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.

He added: "So many (pro-Russian fighters) remain on the battlefield ... either dead or wounded.”