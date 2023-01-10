Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces ‘step over corpses of own soldiers’ as Wagner pours in more fighters
Fighting in Bahkmut and Soledar ‘most intense on entire frontline’ in war
Russian soldiers are stepping over the bodies of soldiers from their own unit in the war in eastern Ukraine where the battle has picked pace, especially in Soledar and Bakhmut, as Moscow has poured in more fighters with help from Wagner group.
"The enemy literally step over the corpses of their own soldiers, using massed artillery, MLRS systems and mortars," said Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar.
A large number of Wagner group units have quickly marked a comeback in Soledar and deployed more soldiers using heavy artillery cover, the deputy defence minister said.
A critical swathe of land in the industrial Donbas region, Soledar has seen a bitter fighting between soldiers from Ukraine and Russia along with some of their heaviest losses in the warfare.
Fighting in Bahkmut and Soledar is "the most intense on the entire frontline", with little advancement by either side in the freezing conditions, said Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov.
He added: "So many (pro-Russian fighters) remain on the battlefield ... either dead or wounded.”
Moscow threatens Russian actor with criminal charges after Ukraine war criticism
A famous Russian actor is being threatened with criminal charges by Russian authorities after publicly criticising the war in Ukraine.
The search for Artur Smolyaninov, a prominent film and theatre actor, was announced by Russia’s top investigative on Monday in tandem with a second probe against a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition.
In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee said that its chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered the launch of a criminal case against Mr Smolyaninov, who fled the country after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine.
US could send Stryker combat vehicles to Ukraine - report
The Pentagon is looking to send Stryker armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine in the upcoming tranche of assistance, reported Politico.
A defence department official aware of the internal deliberations said that the Strykers — an eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicle built by General Dynamics Land Systems — can be part of the next batch of military aid being shared with Ukraine, the report added.
Another US military staple, the Strykers can operate in snow, mud and sand but has limited off-road mobility due to lack of tracks.
Russia launches criminal probes on prominent Kremlin critics
Russian authorities on Monday announced parallel criminal probes against a famous actor critical of the war in Ukraine and a philanthropist who supports the Russian opposition, the latest in a months-long, sweeping crackdown on dissent.
Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement that its chief Alexander Bastrykin ordered the launch of a criminal case against Artur Smolyaninov, a prominent Russian film and theater actor who left the country after Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine and repeatedly spoke out against the war.
According to the statement, Smolyaninov “made a series of statements directed against Russia in an interview to a Western media outlet.” The Investigative Committee didn’t clarify which of Smolyaninov’s actions constituted a criminal offense and what charges it would bring against him.
Russia preparing fresh troops for massive attack on Kyiv - officials
Russia is preparing fresh troops for a renewed major attack on Ukraine and likely the capital Kyiv, the Ukrainian officials, led by the commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, have warned.
Anticipating a bigger military offensive, Volodymyr Zelensky appears to be relying on securing more and sophisticated weapons from Ukraine’s western allies to repel these attacks and inflict damage on Russian forces.
Mr Zelensky rallied another round of diplomatic efforts with European ally and Czech Republic’s president Petr Fiala who also serves as current chair of the 27-member European Union.
"I am certain that our soldiers at the front will get these weapons and equipment. Very soon," Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine is already getting Patriot anti-missile defence systems and Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the US in a major arsenal boost, along with lightweight tanks from France in a reluctant assistance as Emmanual Macron insists on not getting into a direct conflict with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Britain is also considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time, Sky News reported, citing a source.
No whole walls left in Soledar, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said there is no life and no whole wall left in Soledar where Russia has allegedly concentrated their military might now in the 11th month of war.
“Bakhmut and Soledar, Kreminna and Svatove, overall prospects in Donbas for the coming weeks. The battle for Donbas continues. And although the invaders have now concentrated their greatest efforts on Soledar, the result of this difficult and long battle will be the liberation of our entire Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He said that Ukrainian fighters in Soledar are withstanding new and even tougher attacks from the Russian soldiers.
“It is extremely difficult - there are almost no whole walls left... Due to the resilience of our warriors there, in Soledar, we have gained additional time and additional power for Ukraine,” he said without sharing more details.
“And what did Russia want to gain there? Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. And thousands of their people were lost: the whole land near Soledar is covered with the corpses of the occupiers and scars from the strikes. This is what madness looks like,” Mr Zelensky said.
Two British nationals missing in Ukraine after helping evacuate civilians
Two British nationals helping evacuate civilians in Ukraine have gone missing in the Donetsk region.
The men, aged 28 and 48, were last seen on 6 January heading to the town of Soledar, where fighting has been especially fierce in recent days. There has been no contact with the pair since they left Kramatorsk for Soledar at 8am on Friday.
The two missing men have been identified to The Independent as Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Christopher Parry, 28. Mr Bagshaw was born in the UK, but now resides in Christchurch, New Zealand.
A Ukrainian friend and former flatmate of Mr Parry in east Ukraine said that the pair received a call to help evacuate civilians on Friday.
The route they are supposed to take, which The Independent has seen, skirts the edge of the town close to Russian positions and may have actually entered areas engulfed by a moving frontline, as Moscow launched a major assault.
Russian soldiers ‘step over corpses of their own soldiers’ in grinding battle
Russian soldiers are stepping over the dead bodies of soldiers from their own unit in the war in eastern Ukraine as heavy fighting plagues the region, especially in Soledar and Bakhmut.
"The enemy literally step over the corpses of their own soldiers, using massed artillery, MLRS systems and mortars," said Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar.
Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov also called the fighting in Bahkmut and Soledar as "the most intense on the entire frontline", with little progress by either side in the freezing conditions.
"So many (pro-Russian fighters) remain on the battlefield ... either dead or wounded,” he said.
How has war changed love and relationships in Ukraine?
The fighting in Ukraine shows that the reality of love during war is far darker than the romances produced by Hollywood, write Jeff Stein, Samantha Schmidt and Kostiantyn Khudov.
I’ve met terrified Ukrainians who don’t know how they will survive the winter
Winter is predictable, but every year it blindsides organisations who are unprepared to support refugees through the coldest months.
While Ukraine has shone a spotlight on the hardships caused by below freezing temperatures, this crisis happens every year around the globe, writes Josie Naughton.
Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia
Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”
The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.
This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and France promised wheeled AMX-10 RC tank destroyers.
Western countries have stopped short of providing heavy tanks to Ukraine that could be used for offensive operations, despite Kyiv saying it needs them. In a video message thanking France’s Emmanuel Macron for the AMX-10s, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said: “There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks.”
Namita Singh writes:
Musk sparks heated debate saying Ukraine shouldn't use tanks against Russia
Social media users dismissed him as having ‘zero expertise’ on the issue
