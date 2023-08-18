Ukraine war troop deaths and wounded nearing 500,000, say US officials

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of troops killed or wounded in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion is approaching 500,000, according to US officials, in a harrowing estimate not accounting for civilian deaths.

Russia’s military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths.

While Ukraine has lost 70,000 troops, with between 100,000 and 120,000 injured, officials in Washington were reported as saying on Friday by the New York Times.

Casualty figures remain difficult to estimate because Moscow is presumed to undercount its war dead and injured, while official figures are not reported by Kyiv.

However, it is enough to corroborate that fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine where a near-three-month counteroffensive continues, they added.

More follows...