Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow

Footage purports to show the moment a drone attack struck Moscow.

Russian officials accused Ukraine of launching an attack on a building in Moscow’s business district.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show an explosion next to recognisable Moscow skyscrapers.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defences had shot down the drone with its debris falling on the city’s Expo Center.

Ukraine did not confirm the attack, but officials in Kyiv have never formally acknowledged launching attacks on targets in Moscow.