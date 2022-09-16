Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Izyum mass grave latest in alleged Russian atrocities meted out to Ukrainians

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians as well as committing war crimes in Ukraine

Joe Middleton
Friday 16 September 2022 15:33
Comments
<p>Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv</p>

Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ukrainian authorities have reportedly found 440 bodies, mostly civilians, in the city of Izyum is the latest of a series of atrocities allegedly meted out by Russian forces during the war.

Police and forensic experts are helping to exhume the bodies at the site in an area that was recently recaptured by Ukranian forces. A number of the bodies have been found with rope around their necks and hands tied.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address blamed Russia for the deaths and said that Vladimir Putin’s forces were “leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible.”

He also invoked the names of other Ukrainian cities where authorities said retreating Russian troops left behind mass graves of civilians. “Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium,” he said.

But it is not the first time such allegations of atrocity have been made against Russian forces.

Recommended

In April, just two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin’s troops were accused of a series of war crimes in the town of Bucha.

Officials in Ukraine said after Russian troops left the area, corpses were found in the street and some were in mass graves. There was evidence many had been bound, with gunshots to the head, and others showed signs of torture.

Mr Zelensky accused Russia of taking part in a “genocide” against the Ukrainian people. Human Rights Watch researchers attended the site 10 days after Russian forces left and confirmed evidence of executions, torture and unlawful killing.

Richard Weir, crisis and conflict researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said: “Nearly every corner in Bucha is now a crime scene, and it felt like death was everywhere.

A view of unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izyum

(AP)

“The evidence indicates that Russian forces occupying Bucha showed contempt and disregard for civilian life and the most fundamental principles of the laws of war.”

In Ukraine’s northeastern region of Trostyanets in Sumy, The Independent exclusively revealed fresh evidence of war crimes as victims spoke of torture and one prisoner said a man was beaten to death next to them.

Our reporter Bel Trew spoke to a number of Ukrainians trapped in a torture room, where they say they were starved, tortured and forced to sit in their own excrement by Russian soldiers.

Mr Weir said the allegations brought to light are “a tragic addition to the growing list of abuses and apparent war crimes perpetrated by Russian forces during their occupation of Ukrainian towns and villages”.

Other cases of abuse have been documented by HRW, including an incident in the village of Staryi Bykiv, in the Chernihiv region where Russian soldiers rounded up and executed six men on February 27.

In another case a woman said she had been repeatedly raped and beaten by a soldier at a school in Kharkiv on March 13.

Recommended

These cases from the HRW are just a few of the tens of thousands that are being investigated by Ukranian prosecutors all over the country since the invasion by Russian forces in February.

Moscow has repeatedly and vehemently denied targeting civilians as well as committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in