Vladimir Putin should have been invited to the Queen’s funeral

At 8.45pm London time, on 8 September, barely two hours after the BBC had announced the death of the Queen at Balmoral, this message of condolence was among the first to arrive from a foreign leader.

Here is what it said: “Her Majesty’s name is inextricably linked with key events in the contemporary history of the United Kingdom. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as high regard on the world stage. I wish you courage and fortitude in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. Please convey my sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of the United Kingdom.”

Who did it come from? Not from Emmanuel Macron, whose elegant and eloquent tribute arrived the following day. Not from Joe Biden – though the message from the US president and the first lady was also among the early arrivals. Nor was it from any of the Commonwealth countries.