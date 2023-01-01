For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine continued to come under heavy bombardment on New Year’s Day as Russia unleashed a fresh wave of attacks in the early hours.

Air raid sirens wailed for hours and explosions filled the sky around Kyiv overnight as 2023 began and the war entered its 11th month. The renewed assault began the year as Putin’s forces ended it, with attacks branded “cowardly” by the US.

Ukraine’s Air Force command said it had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones - 32 of them after midnight on Sunday and 13 late on Saturday.

A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in front of a residential building in Kyiv on New Year’s Eve (AFP via Getty Images)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a statement that at least one person had been killed and another eight wounded in multiple afternoon explosions on Saturday (Getty Images)

The Kremlin’s assault on Sunday came following a defiant and combative New Year’s Eve message by Vladimir Putin.

The Russian president used his address to accuse the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country as he attempted to rally public support for what continues to insist is a “special military operation”.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, lashed out at Moscow’s renewed bombing campaign in his message to the nation.

“They call themselves Christians ... but they are for the devil,” the Ukraine president said of the Kremlin’s supporters. “They are for him and with him.”

Across Ukraine, curfews ranging from 7pm. to midnight remained in place, making celebrations for the start of 2023 impossible in many public spaces.

A glow from explosion is seen over the Kyiv’s skyline during a Russian drones strike on January 1 (REUTERS)

Fragments from destroyed missiles caused minimal damage in the capital’s centre, and preliminarily reports indicated there were no wounded or casualties, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Ukraine’s top command said in a report on Sunday that Russia had launched 31 missile and 12 air strikes across the country in the previous 24 hours.

US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on Twitter: "Russia coldly and cowardly attacked Ukraine in the early hours of the new year. But Putin still does not seem to understand that Ukrainians are made of iron."

Andrii Nebytov, chief of Kyiv’s police, posted a photo on his Telegram messaging app, allegedly of a piece of drone used in the attack on the capital with a hand-written sign on it in Russian saying "Happy New Year".

There was little respite for Ukrainian soldiers on the front line, here preparing in Donetsk on December 31 (REUTERS)

"These wreckage are not at the front, where fierce battles are taking place, they are here, on a sports grounds, where children play," Mr Nebytov said.

Attacks on Saturday killed at least one person in Kyiv and injured a dozen. They followed many bombardments over the past months, which Russia has chiefly directed at Ukraine’s energy and water infrastructure.

The newest attacks had damaged infrastructure in Sumy, in the northeast of the country, Khmelnytskyi in the west and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in south east and south, the general staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Some Ukraine soldiers were able to toast the new year, but separated from their families by the war (REUTERS)

"Let the day be quiet," Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said early on Sunday, after reporting heavy shelling of several communities in the region overnight, that wounded one.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the southern Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine, said that overnight shelling of the outskirts of Shebekino town had damaged houses but there were no casualties.

Russian media also reported multiple Ukrainian attacks on the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, with local officials saying that at least nine people were wounded.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that six people were killed when a hospital in Donetsk was attacked on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska in their new year message to Ukraine (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which almost never publicly claims responsibility for any attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine. Russian media reports of the attacks could not be independently verified.

Mr Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, calling it a "special operation" to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies say Mr Putin’s invasion was merely an imperialist land grab.

Russian forces have been engaged for months in fierce fighting in the east and south of Ukraine, trying to defend the lands Moscow proclaimed it annexed in September and which make up the broader Ukrainian industrial Donbas region.

In his message, Mr Zelensky added that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course while the country fights for it.

“This year has struck our hearts. We’ve cried out all the tears. We’ve shouted all the prayers," he said.

"We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the key word: ‘victory’."