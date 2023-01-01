Kyiv air raid sirens wail half an hour into 2023 as Russia continues attacks

Air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv just half an hour into 2023 as Russia continued its attacks on Ukraine early on New Year's Day.

Attacks were carried out on the capital and other parts of Ukraine following at least 20 cruise missiles fired on Saturday.

Curfews were in place across the country from 7pm to midnight, impacting New Year's Eve celebrations in public.

On Sunday, Ukrainian officials said that Vladimir Putin's forces had launched at least 31 missile and 12 air strikes across the country in the last 24 hours.

