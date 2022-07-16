Two bodies have been pulled from rubble after Russian shelled the town of Nikopol in southern Ukraine - the latest in a series of deadly bombardments on urban areas.

Another two were injured in the strike on Saturday, authorities said.

It followed a number of other long-range strikes on cities, which have left behind a trail of destruction and number of dead.

At least 39 are believed to have been killed in urban bombardments since Thursday, with scores more injured.

Officials say Nikopol, which sits along the Dnipro river, was the latest to be struck on Saturday morning.

The governor of its region, Dnipropetrovsk, said Russia had fired 53 Grad rockets at the town.

Images show a hole blown through the top of a building and firefighters clearing masses of rubble following the strike.

Rescuers recovered the bodies of two people who had been trapped under the rubble, emergency services said.

Nikopol was hit by shelling on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)

It came just hours after Russian shelling hit the city of Dnipro, which is around 120km north of Nikopol.

At least three were killed and 15 wounded when rockets hit an industrial plant and streets next to it, the regional governor said.

Meanwhile another Russian strike hit the northeast town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region overnight, killing three - including a 70-year-old woman - and wounding three more, officials said.

The strike damaged a residential block, a school and a shop, according to the regional governor.

Two have been killed in a strike on Nikopol (AFP via Getty Images)

Eight people were killed and 13 injured in a string of shellings in 10 locations in the eastern region of Donetsk, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Friday.

On Thursday, Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea hit an office building in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said this strike killed at least 23 people, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it an “open act of terror”.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit residential areas across the country.

The United Nations estimates thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Additional reporting by Reuters