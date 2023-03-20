For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than a dozen EU members states have agreed a deal to send at least one million artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year to bolster its defences against Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine has identified the supply of 155 mm shells as a critical need as it engages in a fierce war of attrition with Moscow’s forces. Both sides are firing thousands of artillery rounds every day – with Ukrainian and Western leaders having warned in recent weeks that Kyiv is burning through the shells more quickly than allies can provide them. The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, hailed the decision as “game-changing”.

The plan, worth €2bn (£1.7bn), will be met via countries own stockpiles and also by teaming up to buy moreammunition. “We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155 mm calibre ammunition,” Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.

“There are many, many details still to (be) solved but for me, it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: If there is a will, there is a way,” said Mr Pevkur, whose country had championed the move.

“Exactly what is needed,” Mr Kuleba wrote on Twitter. “Urgent delivery and sustainable joint procurement.”

The plan approved by the ministers was based on a proposal from the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, to spend €1bn euros on shells from stockpiles to get more supplies to Kyiv as soon as possible, and €1bn more on joint procurement. The deal will likely mean each country will have to share details of their ammunition stockpiles - something normally kept secret. Mr Borell called the approval of the plan “historic”.

As part of the initiative, a group of 17 EU members plus Norway signed a document known as a project arrangement, setting out the terms of a joint endeavour to swiftly buy 155 mm ammunition and a longer-term program to buy other ammunition. Up until now, such procurement has largely been in the hands of individual member governments until now.

The new joint procurement effort will be led by the EU’s European Defence Agency, which said the common approach was “the best option to achieve cost reduction from economies of scale”.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, whose country is taking part in the joint procurement initiative, described it as “new territory” for the EU. He said Germany would also open its national framework contracts with the defence industry to other partners as speed was of the essence.

“Our goal has to be to ship a significant amount of munitions to Ukraine before the end of this year,” he said.

Separately, the US has announced that it will will send another $350 million (£285m) in weapons and equipment, as fierce battles with Russian forces continue for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The latest package of aid includes a large amount of various types of ammunition, such as rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars), and an undisclosed number of fuel tanker trucks and riverine boats. The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said the package also provides more ammunition for howitzers, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles and anti-tank weapons.

“Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does we will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.

At an internal conference in London on Monday, £4m was raised to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) in its investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Justice ministers from more than 40 countries met for the conference, just days after the global court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. The court accuses Mr Putin of being responsible for the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. Moscow has called the warrant “outrageous”.

The justice secretary, Dominic Raab, said as he opened the meeting: “We share the belief that President Putin and the wider leadership must be held to account... “Let’s make sure that we back up our words with deeds, that we back up our moral support with practical means to effectively investigate these awful crimes.”

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, said the warrant for Mr Putin was not a moment of triumph but a “somber occasion” reminding the world of the need for justice in Ukraine.

“If we don’t at this moment of world affairs cling to the law, if we don’t look at ourselves and ask how we can do better — we will not only miss an opportunity but we may not have further opportunities,” Mr Khan said.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report