For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia has stopped a crucial deal that allowed Ukraine to export millions of tonnes of grain through the Black Sea, hours after an attack on Russia's bridge to occupied Crimea – which is a major artery for Moscow's troops fighting in Ukraine.

The decision to end the deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey last year in order to alleviate a food crisis sparked by a Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports, was branded a "cynical move" by President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of grain and other foodstuffs and any interruption could drive up food prices across the globe

The head of the UN, Antonio Guterres, said that it "would strike a blow to people in need everywhere". Both the hundreds of millions facing hunger around the globe and all those who are facing a cost of living crisis. The White House said that not extending the deal past its Monday deadline "will worsen food security and harm millions" with the US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, describing the move as an "act of cruelty".

Moscow has been long been agitating that it might not extend the deal, repeatedly complaining that parts of the deal allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers had not been honoured while Western sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine restricts its own agricultural imports. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has come under pressure as the 16-month invasion has dragged on, with attacks reaching inside his country and against infrastructure in occupied territory Mr Putin will see as key. Giving up on this grain deal will likely be seen as punishment by the Kremlin for such attacks.

The latest of which occurred early on Monday morning on Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean Peninsula it illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv has made clear that one of the aims is to drive the Russians from all of its territory, including Crimea. The attack on the bridge, in which two people died, will sting Mr Putin. He described its construction as a "miracle" when it was opened in 2018 becoming the jewel in the crown of his infrastructure projects.

The explosions on the bridge killed two civilians, while their daughter was wounded. Moscow cast it as a "terrorist" by Kyiv with the help of their Western allies – and denied it had anything to do with the decision over the grain deal.

Ukrainian media quoted unidentified officials as saying Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) was behind it, along with the Ukrainian navy using water-based drones. Ukraine's military did not officially claim the attack on the 12-mile (19km) bridge, but have made clear it is a legitimate target given its use as a Russian supply line and to move troops. SBU spokesperson Artem Dekhtyarenko euphemistically alluded to the idea that the agency would reveal the details of the blast after Ukraine won the war.

The blast on the road bridge to Crimea could have a direct impact on Moscow's ability to supply its troops in southern Ukraine, and reveals the vulnerability of Russia's own Black Sea infrastructure to devices such as seaborne drones: small, fast remote-controlled boats packed with explosives.

It is the second attack on the Crimean Bridge in less than a year, with another explosion rocking the structure in October. The attack, a day after Mr Putin's 70th birthday, followed claims from Moscow that it was protected by layers of defences.

Given the day's events, it seems unlikely that Moscow will return to the table immediately over the grain deal, but it has left the door open if its "conditions" over its own exports are met. Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had said on Monday afternoon he hoped for progress in talks on keeping the deal alive. That may come to pass, but Moscow's rhetoric points only one way at the moment.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky raised the prospect of resuming grain exports without Russia's participation, suggesting Kyiv would seek Turkey's support to effectively negate the Russian de facto blockade imposed last year. But Mr Erdogan would probably be unwilling to set himself against his Mr Putin in that way

"We are not afraid," spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov quoted Mr Zelensky as saying. "We were approached by companies, shipowners. They said that they are ready, if Ukraine lets them go, and Turkey continues to let them through, then everyone is ready to continue supplying grain."

There have been calls from a number of nations, NGOs and aid agencies for Russia to back down. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said the UK condemns Mr Putin's attempts to use food "as a weapon"

David Miliband, President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said, “The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is deeply alarmed at Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, putting the future of the grain exports from the region at risk - a decision which will be most painfully felt by the 349 million people around the world facing food insecurity today... The expiration of the deal risks holding global food security at ransom.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report