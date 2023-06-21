Watch live as Putin meets graduates from Russia’s military academies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Vladimir Putin meets graduates from Russia’s military academies on Wednesday 21 June.

The appearance comes as Britain’s RAF scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday night after a Russian navy aircraft was seen flying near Nato airspace in Estonia.

Moscow’s aircraft “failed to comply with international norms by not liaising with regional airspace control”, the RAF said.

Mr Putin’s meeting with graduates is also happening on the same day that the Ukraine Recovery Conference takes place in London.

There, Rishi Sunak announced a new framework for war risk insurance, aimed at helping businesses invest in Ukraine.

“This is a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act,” the prime minister said.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, also addressed the conference via video link, having also admitted that battlefield progress has been “slower than desired”.