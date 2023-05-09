For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russia attacked Ukraine with its latest barrage of cruise missiles, before Vladimir Putin made an angry speech to mark Victory Day in Moscow – hitting out at Western countries for starting what he claims is a "real war" against his nation.

However, in a sign of the toll that his invasion of Ukraine has taken on Russia's forces, the annual military parade across Red Square was pared back as Moscow throws manpower and weaponry at the frontlines following an underwhelming winter offensive and an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"Today civilisation is once again at a decisive turning point," Mr Putin said as he again sought to defend his invasion of Ukraine by painting Russia as being cornered by "Western global elites".

"A real war has been unleashed against our motherland," he said.

The most abiding image of the parade, part of commemorations of the Soviet victory over the Nazi's in the Second World War that have become a centrepiece of Putin's time in office, was of a single T-34 Soviet-era tank rolling down the road near the start of what is usually a show of Russian military might. The T-34 has traditionally opening the display, but it is usually accompanied by more modern battle tanks, such as the T-14 Armata and a T-74, both of which have been used in Ukraine.

The parade included some 8,000 troops – the lowest number since 2008. Even the procession in 2020, the year of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, featured some 13,000 soldiers, and in 2022, 11,000 troops took part. There was no fly-over of military jets, and the event lasted less than the usual hour. The overall number of vehicles could be measured in dozens, rather than the close to 200 believed to be on display in 2021. Western nations have said that Russia has had to raid its stockpiles of tanks for the frontline, but the lack of modern hardware on display was stark. There was also no flypast of military jets and the event lasted less than what is the usual hour.

"This is weak. There are no tanks," Yelena Orlova, watching the vehicles rumble down Moscow's Novy Arbat avenue after leaving Red Square, told the Associated Press. "We're upset, but that's all right; it will be better in the future."

Moscow has said that events were scaled back due to security concerns over what it has claimed was a attempted Ukrainian strike on the Kremlin last week. The accusation was met with scepticism from Ukraine's Western allies and a flat denial from Kyiv. Analysts haven suggested the reduction in pomp has more to do with not drawing more attention to the scale of losses in Ukraine.

As for Mr Putin's fiery 10-minute address, it went over much of the same ground that all of the president's speeches in recent months have – painting his invasion of Ukraine as necessary to defend against a Western threat.

"Our heroic ancestors proved that there is nothing stronger, more powerful and more reliable than our unity. There is nothing in the world stronger than our love for the motherland," Mr Putin said.

Mr Putin has often used patriotic rhetoric that harkens back to the earlier war in an effort to rally his citizens and forces – with 9 May being one of the most important dates in the Russian political calendar. The president tried to strike a rousing note in his latest address, saying all of Russia was praying for its heroes at the front and concluding with a cheer for "Russia, for our valiant Armed Forces, for victory!".

As for the airstrikes, Ukraine said its air defences had shot down 23 of 25 Russian cruise missiles fired chiefly at the capital Kyiv overnight, and there were no reported casualties. Moscow has stepped up such attacks in the run up to Victory Day and ahead of the anticipated Ukrainian counter attack, which President Volodymyr Zelensky has said will be launched "soon". It was the second night in a row of major Russian air strikes and fifth so far this month.

"As at the front, the plans of the aggressor failed," said Sergei Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.

The Kremlin clearly feels a need to keep moral high, with the Ukraine invasion having become a war of attrition, particularly in the bloody fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut. But Mr Putin's message was undermined by a new profanity-laced tirade from the boss of Russia's Wagner mercenaries – with the group having been at the forefront of the battle for Bakhmut. Yevgeny Prigozhin had threatened to remove his forces over a lack of ammunition and support in recent days and appeared to do so again.

"A combat order came yesterday which clearly stated that if we leave our positions [in Bakhmut), it will be regarded as treason against the motherland," Mr Prigozhin said in an audio message. "[But] if there is no ammunition, then we will leave our positions and be the ones asking who is really betraying the Motherland."

Mr Zelenskiy said Moscow had failed to capture Bakhmut despite a self-imposed deadline to give Mr Putin a battlefield trophy in time for Victory Day. The Ukrainian leader hosted the EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in Kyiv on Tuesday – an opportunity to play up Kyiv's close ties to its Western allies. "Our efforts for a united Europe, for security and peace, need to be as strong as Russia's desire to destroy our security, our freedom, our Europe," Mr Zelensky said at their joint news conference.

The 9 May is marked as Europe Day by the EU, commemorate the post-war integration movement that led to the founding of the European Union with Mr Zelensky having signed a decree designating the day in Ukraine.

"Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, is the beating heart of today's European values," Ms von der Leyen said at the news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart. "Courageously, Ukraine is fighting for the ideals of Europe that we celebrate today."

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, said: "Putin is parading his soldiers, tanks and missiles today. We must not be intimidated by such power plays! Let's remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine - for as long as it takes!"

Meanwhile, a UK-led group of European countries has asked for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 190 miles (300 km). The call for responses from companies who could provide such missiles was included in a notice posted by the International Fund for Ukraine – a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden – set up to send weapons to Kyiv. The notice was posted last week but reported on Tuesday.

Asked about British policy on supplying fighter jets and long-range missiles to Ukraine at a think tank event in Washington, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly declined to detail specific plans. But he said it was important to keep looking at ways to "enhance and speed up the support we give to Ukraine".

"If we're saving stuff up for a rainy day, this is the rainy day," he said.

Reuters and Associated Press contrinuted to this report