The city of Sumy is about 100 miles north of Kharkiv, but a similar distance from the Russian border. It is here that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his military and intelligence chiefs, as well as western intelligence, believe could be the next target for Russian forces to attack.

Earlier this month, Moscow launched an attack against the Kharkiv region and swiftly took a string of villages. Battles are still raging as Ukrainian forces desperately try to prevent Russia’s artillery coming within range of the area's capital, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Zelensky has said that Kyiv's forces have secured "combat control" of areas where Russian troops entered across the border into Ukraine, although Moscow claims their forces are still in control of some areas.