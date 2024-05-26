These Ukrainians fear they will be the next target for Putin’s forces – but they will fight to the last
Askold Krushelnycky reports from Sumy, near the border with Russia. About three hours drive from the fierce battles around Kharkiv, the area is preparing for its own assault by Moscow’s troops
The city of Sumy is about 100 miles north of Kharkiv, but a similar distance from the Russian border. It is here that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his military and intelligence chiefs, as well as western intelligence, believe could be the next target for Russian forces to attack.
Earlier this month, Moscow launched an attack against the Kharkiv region and swiftly took a string of villages. Battles are still raging as Ukrainian forces desperately try to prevent Russia’s artillery coming within range of the area's capital, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Zelensky has said that Kyiv's forces have secured "combat control" of areas where Russian troops entered across the border into Ukraine, although Moscow claims their forces are still in control of some areas.
