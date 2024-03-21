Jump to content

The EU could use billions in profits from frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine. Kyiv needs them to act fast

Soldiers on the frontline have made clear to Askold Krushelnycky that shortages of ammunition are costing lives now – and they call on Western allies to move quickly to help them keep Russia's forces at bay

Thursday 21 March 2024 18:27
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade fires a 120-mm mortar towards Russian troops on a frontline in eastern Ukraine</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade fires a 120-mm mortar towards Russian troops on a frontline in eastern Ukraine

(REUTERS)

Ukraine is pinning its hopes on a proposal being put in front of EU leaders to help Kyiv fight off Vladimir Putin's invasion – to fund arms and ammunition for Ukraine using billions of pounds worth of profits from frozen Russian assets

The ability for Kyiv's troops to defend against Russian attacks along the 600-mile frontline has been dealt a blow in recent months by the inability of the US Congress to agree to tens of billions of dollars in military funding for Ukraine, it is a stalemate that continues. Critically, on the frontlines, there has been a dangerous shortfall in supplies of artillery shells. Artillery has been key to Ukraine’s ability to defend existing positions and potential to advance.

“Kremen” is the nom-de-guerre of a Lt Colonel commanding the 74th battalion of the 104th Brigade which has, for 16 months, manned a stretch of the frontline in Ukraine’s southeast, inside the Zaporizhzhia region. It is an area Moscow is very keen to control.

