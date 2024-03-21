The EU could use billions in profits from frozen Russian assets to arm Ukraine. Kyiv needs them to act fast
Soldiers on the frontline have made clear to Askold Krushelnycky that shortages of ammunition are costing lives now – and they call on Western allies to move quickly to help them keep Russia's forces at bay
Ukraine is pinning its hopes on a proposal being put in front of EU leaders to help Kyiv fight off Vladimir Putin's invasion – to fund arms and ammunition for Ukraine using billions of pounds worth of profits from frozen Russian assets
The ability for Kyiv's troops to defend against Russian attacks along the 600-mile frontline has been dealt a blow in recent months by the inability of the US Congress to agree to tens of billions of dollars in military funding for Ukraine, it is a stalemate that continues. Critically, on the frontlines, there has been a dangerous shortfall in supplies of artillery shells. Artillery has been key to Ukraine’s ability to defend existing positions and potential to advance.
“Kremen” is the nom-de-guerre of a Lt Colonel commanding the 74th battalion of the 104th Brigade which has, for 16 months, manned a stretch of the frontline in Ukraine’s southeast, inside the Zaporizhzhia region. It is an area Moscow is very keen to control.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies