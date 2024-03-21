Ukraine is pinning its hopes on a proposal being put in front of EU leaders to help Kyiv fight off Vladimir Putin's invasion – to fund arms and ammunition for Ukraine using billions of pounds worth of profits from frozen Russian assets

The ability for Kyiv's troops to defend against Russian attacks along the 600-mile frontline has been dealt a blow in recent months by the inability of the US Congress to agree to tens of billions of dollars in military funding for Ukraine, it is a stalemate that continues. Critically, on the frontlines, there has been a dangerous shortfall in supplies of artillery shells. Artillery has been key to Ukraine’s ability to defend existing positions and potential to advance.

“Kremen” is the nom-de-guerre of a Lt Colonel commanding the 74th battalion of the 104th Brigade which has, for 16 months, manned a stretch of the frontline in Ukraine’s southeast, inside the Zaporizhzhia region. It is an area Moscow is very keen to control.