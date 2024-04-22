Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

On the Ground

Ukraine’s forces prepare for offensive from Putin’s troops in east – as Russia gains ground near key town

Askold Krushelnycky speaks to soldiers about their concern that Russian forces could push on before key US military aid arrives – despite it having cleared its biggest hurdle after months of wrangling

Monday 22 April 2024 19:48
Comments
Ukrainian service members fire a L119 howitzer towards Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region
Ukrainian service members fire a L119 howitzer towards Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region (Reuters)

There has been relief across Ukraine that the US House of Representatives has passed fresh military aid after months of political infighting – but as Vladimir Putin's forces step up attacks in the east of the country, Kyiv is fearful of a Russian offensive before those weapons and ammunition arrive.

A Ukrainian major, Taras, eating dinner in the city of Kramatorsk, just after the vote in the US Capitol at the weekend, said: “You can hear the Russians are very angry [with drone and shelling attacks on the increase]. As the lack of American ammunition and other supplies got worse in recent weeks and the Russians have advanced we have all been very worried."

“We are grateful to America and other countries for their help and we need the US to send those supplies as fast as possible. It means the difference between life and death to our soldiers and for our ability to not only stop Russians advancing but to retake territory they have captured,” he added.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in