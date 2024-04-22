There has been relief across Ukraine that the US House of Representatives has passed fresh military aid after months of political infighting – but as Vladimir Putin's forces step up attacks in the east of the country, Kyiv is fearful of a Russian offensive before those weapons and ammunition arrive.

A Ukrainian major, Taras, eating dinner in the city of Kramatorsk, just after the vote in the US Capitol at the weekend, said: “You can hear the Russians are very angry [with drone and shelling attacks on the increase]. As the lack of American ammunition and other supplies got worse in recent weeks and the Russians have advanced we have all been very worried."

“We are grateful to America and other countries for their help and we need the US to send those supplies as fast as possible. It means the difference between life and death to our soldiers and for our ability to not only stop Russians advancing but to retake territory they have captured,” he added.