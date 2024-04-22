Moment Ukrainian TV tower collapses after Russian airstrike in Kharkiv

A 240-metre TV tower has collapsed and fallen to the ground after a Russian airstrike in Kharkiv on Monday, 22 April.

Footage obtained and verified by Reuters shows plumes of grey smoke billowing in the sky as the main mast of the tower breaks off and falls to the ground.

Broadcasting signal was disrupted in Ukraine's second-largest city, which has been bombarded by missile and drone strikes in recent weeks.

"At the moment, there are interruptions to a digital television signal," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

There were no casualties reported following the incident.