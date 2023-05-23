For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as World Health Organisation (WHO) members meet on Tuesday, 23 May, to discuss resolutions to the health emergency in Ukraine triggered by Russia's invasion.

Members are meeting for the World Health Assembly in Switzerland, the decision-making body of WHO attended by delegations from all WHO member states.

The organisation declared a health emergency in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin's troops launched a full-scale invasion over a year ago.

The WHO says it is delivering specialised medical supplies, coordinating the deployment of medical teams, and working with health authorities to minimise disruptions to the delivery of critical healthcare services within Ukraine and in countries hosting refugees.

The organisation "is coordinating nearly 200 health partners to deliver various health services across the country, reaching 8.5 million people in 2022."

