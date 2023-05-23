Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: World Health Organisation discusses resolution on health emergency in Ukraine

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 23 May 2023 13:39
Comments

Watch live as World Health Organisation (WHO) members meet on Tuesday, 23 May, to discuss resolutions to the health emergency in Ukraine triggered by Russia's invasion.

Members are meeting for the World Health Assembly in Switzerland, the decision-making body of WHO attended by delegations from all WHO member states.

The organisation declared a health emergency in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin's troops launched a full-scale invasion over a year ago.

The WHO says it is delivering specialised medical supplies, coordinating the deployment of medical teams, and working with health authorities to minimise disruptions to the delivery of critical healthcare services within Ukraine and in countries hosting refugees.

The organisation "is coordinating nearly 200 health partners to deliver various health services across the country, reaching 8.5 million people in 2022."

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in