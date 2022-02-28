Ukraine war: Snake Island soldiers who told Russian warship ‘go f**k yourself’ are alive but held prisoner
A group of Ukrainian soldiers thought to have died while defending a small island in the Black Sea after telling a Russian warship “go f**k yourself” are alive and well, the Ukrainian navy has confirmed.
"We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and everything is well with them," it said in a statement.
The 13 border guards had been defending the remote Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, a largely uninhabited but strategically important strip of land in the Black Sea, about 186 miles west of Crimea when a Russian vessel approached on Thursday.
Russian soldiers onboard the vessel told the guards to lay down their weapons, saying they would be “bombed” otherwise, according to audio clips picked up by local media and shared online.
Two Ukrainian guards can be heard engaging in a brief exchange, saying, “Should I tell them to go f*** themselves?” – before responding with: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
An earlier statement by Ukraine suggested they were then killed by air and sea strikes. Russia denied this, saying the troops had surrendered.
Ukraine’s interior ministry previously said the audio recording was authentic, adding that the presumed-dead soldiers would be given military honours.
More follows...
