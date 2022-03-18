Food supply chains are ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine, UN warns
World Food Programme says food and water supplies are running out in besieged cities such as Mariupol
Food supply chains in Ukraine are collapsing, with a portion of infrastructure destroyed and many grocery stores and warehouses empty, a UN World Food Programme (WFP) official has warned.
“The country’s food supply chain is falling apart. Movements of goods have slowed down due to insecurity and the reluctance of drivers,” Jakob Kern, WFP Emergency Coordinator for the Ukraine crisis, told a Geneva press briefing by videolink from Poland.
He also expressed concern about the situation in “encircled cities” such as Mariupol, saying that food and water supplies were running out and that its convoys had been unable to enter the city.
WFP buys nearly half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine and Mr Kern said that the crisis there since the Russian invasion on 24 February had pushed up food prices sharply.
“With global food prices at an all-time high, WFP is also concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on food security globally, especially hunger hot spots,” he said, warning of “collateral hunger” in other places.
The agency is paying $71 million (£54 million) a month extra for food this year due to both inflation and the Ukraine crisis, he said, adding that such an amount would cover the food supplies for 4 million people.
“We are changing suppliers now but that has an impact on prices,” he said. “The further away you buy it, the more expensive it gets.”
Reuters
