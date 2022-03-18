✕ Close Blinken says US officials are 'documenting potential war crimes' in Ukraine

An aircraft repair plant was hit by Russian missiles fired this morning at the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

The building near Danylo Halytskyi International Airport – Ukraine’s second-biggest airport – has been destroyed, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said, but no one was hurt.

Until now, Lviv – close to the border with Poland – had been largely untouched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February.

Meanwhile, a number of countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to the Russian assault on Ukraine. Japan said it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

Australia placed sanctions on Russia’s finance ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations.

The sanctions cover the majority of Russia’s banking assets along with the entities that handle its sovereign debt.

Marise Payne, an Australian foreign minister, said: “With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia’s sovereign debt.”