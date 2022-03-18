Ukraine news – live: Russian missiles strike Lviv in dawn attack as fresh sanctions piled on Moscow
The building of an aircraft repair plant has been destroyed in the attack
An aircraft repair plant was hit by Russian missiles fired this morning at the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.
The building near Danylo Halytskyi International Airport – Ukraine’s second-biggest airport – has been destroyed, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said, but no one was hurt.
Until now, Lviv – close to the border with Poland – had been largely untouched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February.
Meanwhile, a number of countries have imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to the Russian assault on Ukraine. Japan said it will impose sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations, including defence officials and state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.
Australia placed sanctions on Russia’s finance ministry and 11 additional banks and government organisations.
The sanctions cover the majority of Russia’s banking assets along with the entities that handle its sovereign debt.
Marise Payne, an Australian foreign minister, said: “With our recent inclusion of the Central Bank of Russia, Australia has now targeted all Russian government entities responsible for issuing and managing Russia’s sovereign debt.”
Ukrainian refugees in Poland exceed 2 million in number
More than 2 million Ukrainian refugees are in Poland.
The Polish border guard tweeted: “Today, March 18 at 0900 (local time) the number of refugees from Ukraine exceeded 2 million. Mainly women and children.”
The number refers to all the people who have fled to Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
Shelling kills three killed in eastern Ukraine
Three people have been killed by shelling in eastern Ukraine this morning.
In the city Kramatorsk, two people died and six were wounded, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.
In the city Kharkiv, one person died when a multi-storey teaching building was hit. Eleven people were injured, and one person had to be pulled out from the rubble.
RT says Ofcom ‘nothing more than tool’ of UK government
Russia Today (RT) has hit back against the revocation of its UK licence by accusing the British government of “robbing the public of access to information”.
Media regulator Ofcom has revoked the licence of the Russian state-run TV channel and its subsidaries with immediate effect, which means the channels will no longer be allowed to be broadcast in the UK.
RT – which is controlled by the Kremlin and has hosted Vladimir Putin in its studios a number of times – said the move was unfair, and accused Ofcom of being nothing but a “tool” of the British government.
Deputy editor in chief Anna Belkina told Reuters: “Ofcom has shown the UK public, and the regulatory community internationally, that despite a well-constructed facade of independence, it is nothing more than a tool of government, bending to its media-suppressing will.
“By ignoring RT’s completely clean record of four consecutive years and stating purely political reasons tied directly to the situation in Ukraine and yet completely unassociated to RT’s operations, structure, management or editorial output, Ofcom has falsely judged RT to not be ‘fit and proper’ and in doing so robbed the UK public of access to information.”
Location of attack near Lviv airport - map
An aircraft repair plant near Lviv’s airport in western Ukraine was hit by several missiles this morning.
Danylo Halytskyi International Airport Lviv is the second-biggest airport in the country, and is close to the Polish border.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Russia Today (RT) licence revoked by UK media watchdog
Britain’s media regulator Ofcom has revoked the licence of Russian state TV channel Russia Today (RT) with immediate effect.
This means the channel will no longer be allowed to be broadcast in the UK.
Ofcom said on Twitter: “We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a UK licence and cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster.”
Separatists ‘tightening noose’ around Mariupol - Kremlin
The Kremlim said separatists in eastern Ukraine were “tightening the noose” around Mariupol with the help of Russian forces.
Fighting was ongoing in the centre of Mariupol, the Russian defence ministry added – according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti.
The city, on the coast of the Black Sea, has been hit by some of the worst attacks since Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on 24 February.
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict
Joe Biden will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The call will take place at 9 am Eastern time (1pm GMT), the White House said.
A statement says: “This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and the (People’s Republic of China).
“The two leaders will discuss managing the competition between the two countries as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern.”
Yesterday, Cheng Guoping – a Chinese foreign minister – met Andrey Denisov, Russia’s ambassador to China.
They exchanged views on bilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, according to the Chinese foreign ministry’s statement.
‘Russia no-fly zone established over Donbas and Luhansk'
Russia has reportedly established a no-fly zone over the Donbas and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine.
This is according to Eduard Basurin, an official from the separatist group Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
He told a Russian news channel today: “From a military viewpoint, in case of some serious air defense systems, they don’t need to be passed to us.
“It’s enough if Russia controls the sky, making, you know, like they say, an umbrella or a dome of a no-fly zone over our republics.”
Responding to the program host’s question as to whether this “umbrella” no-fly zone has been created, Basurin said: “Yes, I think yes.”
Explosions in northern Kyiv
Explosions were heard and smokes were seen billowing in the northern part of capital Kyiv on Friday, according to Reuters.
Russian missiles strike near Lviv airport
Russian forces shelled an area around a civilian airport in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Friday, mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.
He added that several missiles have hit an aircraft repair plant, destroying its building. The plant had been stopped and there were no casualties from the strike, he said
Earlier local media reported that at least three explosions were heard in the city. A cloud of thick grey smoke was seen billowing across the city’s sky near the airport around 7.30 am local time.
The city of Lviv was largely untouched since Russia’s invasion began on 24 February.
Lviv’s mayor Andriy Sadovy says several missiles struck an aircraft maintenance facility
