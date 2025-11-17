Putin ally Viktor Orban claims Ukraine has ‘no chance’ of winning war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viktor Orban has claimed that Ukraine has “no chance” of winning against Russia’s invasion in a pointed attack on EU leaders he accused of prolonging the conflict.

The Hungarian Prime Minister argued that European leaders “would like to continue the war” by diverting aid to Kyiv, a move he said “kills” the EU and derided as “financially... crazy”.

“The situation and the time is better for the Russians than for us. Don’t continue. Stop it as soon as we can,” he told Mathias Dopfner on the MD Meets podcast, aired on Saturday.

Orban said Europe was “totally wrong” to continue to support Ukraine under the belief that the situation on the frontline would improve, creating better circumstances for negotiation.

He suggested Europe should instead open an independent line of communications to negotiate with Russia, before trying to consolidate positions with the US.

open image in gallery Viktor Orban, left, has broken from the EU’s line on Ukraine and accuses Kyiv’s supporters of warmongering ( Getty Images )

His comments expanded upon a frank analysis given during his visit to Washington earlier this month, where he told US president Donald Trump that “other governments” had continued to support Kyiv because they thought Ukraine could win the war, which he assessed was a “misunderstanding of the situation”.

Asked by Trump whether he assessed Ukraine “cannot win the war”, Orban laughed: “You know, miracles can happen.”

Unlike nearly every other EU leader, Orban has refused to supply Ukraine with economic aid or weapons to assist in its defence against Russia's full-scale invasion, and has cast those countries that do support Kyiv as warmongers.

He has also cast the EU as an oppressive force, and compared the bloc to the Soviet Union, which dominated and occupied Hungary for decades in the 20th century.

Since Trump returned to the White House, Orban has cosied up to Washington and managed to win an exemption from sanctions over purchases of Russian oil and gas for one year during his visit this month.

The long-time Hungarian leader had promised “cheap Russian energy” to voters ahead of parliamentary elections next year. Polls suggest he is trailing to challenger Peter Magyar, who promises better integration with the EU.

Magyar, leader of the Tisza party, has avoided pigeonholing himself with a clear ideological stance, but has attacked Orban by saying he is “the closest EU ally of Vladimir Putin”. He told the FT the Russian president has “an interest to keep Orban in power”.

Orban argued that Hungary’s need for Russian energy was not “ideological” or “political”, but necessary due its position as a landlocked country.

open image in gallery A destroyed residential building in Kostyantynivka, Ukraine on Saturday ( 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrai )

The Hungarian leader walked away from this month’s summit with Trump with an exemption from sanctions over its purchases of Russian fuel, agreeing also to purchase US natural gas as part of the deal.

Trump has pressed European partners to avoid buying oil and gas from Russia in an effort to bend Moscow’s arm into negotiating peace in the war in Ukraine.

The US president threatened sanctions on those who buy from Russia’s largest oil companies last month, but expressed sympathy with Hungary’s position in a boon for his re-election bid.