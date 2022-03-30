Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has cast doubt on the Kremlin’s vow to scale back its offensive in Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, warning that “positive” signals from peace talks on Tuesday “don't silence the explosions of Russian shells”.

Moscow surprised many observers of the five-week-long war by announcing it would significantly reduce military operations near the capital and Chernihiv following negotiations in Istanbul, claiming that the move would "increase mutual trust".

However, there were reports of air raid warnings and sounds of loud explosions in the capital overnight.

Rescuers begin to clear debris and other damage after the Russian shelling of a food warehouse in Brovary, Kyiv, on Tuesday (Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Mr Zelensky said he was sceptical about Russia's announcement.

"Yes, we can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive. But those signals don't silence the explosions of Russian shells," he said.

"Of course we see the risks. Of course we don't see any basis for trusting the words voiced by those or other representatives of the state that is continuing to fight for our destruction."

Mr Zelensky suggested it was Ukrainian troops' "courageous and effective actions" that had forced Russia to scale down its action rather than a willingness in Moscow to create space for dialogue.

That scepticism was echoed by the country’s military. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement: "There are indications that the Russian forces are regrouping to focus their efforts on eastern Ukraine.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations meet at Dolmabahce Presidential Office for the peace talks in Istanbul (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"At the same time, the so-called 'withdrawal of troops' is most likely a rotation of individual units and is aimed at misleading the Ukrainian military leadership," the statement said, by creating the misconception that the Russians had chosen not to encircle Kyiv.

US president Joe Biden also said he was also not yet convinced that the promise to scale back military operations near the Ukrainian capital would lead to a decisive change in the conflict.

"We'll see," Mr Biden said. "I don't read anything into it until I see what their actions are."

A spokesperson for UK prime minister Boris Johnson said Mr Putin would be judged by his actions not his words.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Russia’s announcement came after negotiators appeared to make some progress in talks held in Turkey aimed at ending the war. Moscow later clarified that this did not amount to a ceasefire.

Talks are expected to resume on Wednesday with Ukraine having put forward a proposal that could see it accept a neutral status, including a block on foreign forces having bases in the country, in return for an end to the invasion.

Kyiv’s proposal could see countries including Turkey, Canada, Poland and Israel act as guarantors for the security arrangement.

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine's negotiators would not compromise "on sovereignty and territorial integrity."