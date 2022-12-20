Jump to content

Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky to visit US in first overseas visit

The Ukrainian president is expected to address Congress

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 20 December 2022 22:39
Comments
<p>The Ukrainian president will make his first overseas visit if security allows it </p>

The Ukrainian president will make his first overseas visit if security allows it

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington on Wednesday if security allows, in his first overseas trip since the Russian invasion.

The trip would mark the first time Mr Zelensky has left Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.

The visit has not yet been confirmed by Washington amid concerns over Mr Zelensky’s security.

The Ukrainian president will also travel to the US Capitol to meet congressional leadership and national security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties, according to Punchbowl News.

He is also expected to address a joint session of Congress, the report added.

Earlier today, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress tomorrow night which would have a “very special focus on democracy”.

It comes after Mr Zelensky made a surprise visit to troops in the frontline city of Bakhmut.

More follows...

