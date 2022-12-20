For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Washington on Wednesday if security allows, in his first overseas trip since the Russian invasion.

The trip would mark the first time Mr Zelensky has left Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.

The visit has not yet been confirmed by Washington amid concerns over Mr Zelensky’s security.

The Ukrainian president will also travel to the US Capitol to meet congressional leadership and national security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties, according to Punchbowl News.

He is also expected to address a joint session of Congress, the report added.

Earlier today, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress tomorrow night which would have a “very special focus on democracy”.

It comes after Mr Zelensky made a surprise visit to troops in the frontline city of Bakhmut.

More follows...