Ukraine’s interior minister among 16 killed as helicopter crashes near Kyiv nursery

Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv.

The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday near the town of Brovary.

The minister, Denys Monastyrskiy, was with eight others in the helicopter.

Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said, adding that 22 people were injured in total.

Wreckage from the helicopter lay outside a burning building and a fire broke out close to the kindergarten and children and staff were moved from the building.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv's eastern suburb, Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine's National Police, said.

The cause of the crash has not been established.

More follows...