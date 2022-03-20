Russia ‘bombs art school in Mariupol where 400 people were sheltering’ Ukraine claims

The Russian military has bombed an art school where around 400 people had taken refuge in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine claims.

Local authorities said the school’s building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

It comes after Russian forces on Wednesday bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.

City authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris. A Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital in Mariupol earlier in the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said an unrelenting siege by Russian troops would go down in history for what he said were war crimes.

“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by the Russian troops, cut from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment.

Local authorities have said the siege has killed at least 2,300 people and some of them had to be buried in mass graves.

