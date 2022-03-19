✕ Close Kyiv mayor Klitschko calls Russian invasion a 'war against civilians'

Rescue work is ongoing at the site of a Russian air strike on a Ukrainian barracks where soldiers were sleeping.

Witnesses reported seeing dozens of bodies pulled from the rubble as one serviceman told AFP at least 200 soldiers were sleeping in the facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv when it was hit.

Authorities are yet to release an official death toll.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin has been “panicking” over the prospect that Russian people could overthrow his authoritarian government.

This fear was a factor in the Russian president’s decision to launch the invasion, the prime minister said, adding that Mr Putin feared civilians would demand the free press and free elections that Ukraine has.

Mr Putin worries that a Russian revolution would follow those seen in Georgia and Ukraine in the early 2000s, Mr Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference.