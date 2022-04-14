Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva sinks after claims of Ukrainian missile strike

Russia’s Black Sea fleet flagship missile cruiser Moskva sank while it was being towed back to port following an explosion and fire, Moscow claims.

It follows an earlier report from the Russian defence ministry that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire.

Defence officials earlier said ammunition on board the 186-metre (610 foot) vessel had exploded in an unexplained fire, while Ukraine claimed it struck the ship with its Neptune missiles.

Russia denied there was an attack on the warship and said that its guided missile launchers were intact.

The loss of the ship would be a huge military and symbolic defeat for president Vladimir Putin. However, neither statement by the two sides about the incident has been independently verified.

Moskva, which would usually house a crew of around 500 sailors, was some 69 miles south of the port city of Odesa when the fire broke out, according to a senior US defense official.

Russia said the crew of its Moskva warship were evacuated.

More follows