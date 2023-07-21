Zelensky ‘sacks’ Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vadym Prystaiko is no longer Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, a diplomatic source has said.

It comes just days after he publicly criticised president Volodymyr Zelensky during a row over his demands for weapons.

The source was unable to say whether he had been sacked by Kyiv, as reports have indicated.

During an interview with Sky News last week, Prystaiko was asked about remarks by outgoing British defence secretary Ben Wallace suggesting Kyiv should show more gratitude for weapons deliveries from its allies to fight Russia’s occupying forces.

Mr Wallace also said that the UK and US were “not Amazon” when it came to Kyiv’s requests for weapons and military equipment.

Prystaiko said there was “a little bit of sarcasm” when the Ukrainian president responded to Mr Wallace’s comments by saying the outgoing defence secretary could let him know how to express his gratitude or how “we could get up in the morning and express our words of gratitude to the minister.”

The former ambassador told Sky News did not think president Zelensky’s “sarcasm” at the Nato summit was “healthy”.

“I don’t believe that this sarcasm is healthy,” he said, adding that the Russians “have to know that we’re working together.”

President Zelensky’s order did not say who would replace Prystaiko, 53, an experienced diplomat and former vice prime minister who had held the post as ambassador to Britain for three years.