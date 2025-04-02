Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A village feud over who owns extant tree roots behind Vincent Van Gogh last ever painting has been settled after a local mayor lost a court bid to take the land from a couple’s garden.

Just hours before his death in July 1890, Van Gogh painted a scene of tangled tree roots in vivid colours - putting his internal struggle on full display.

In 2020, the very tree roots he painted were identified in the back garden of 48 Rue Daubigny, in the small riverside village of Auvers-sur-Oise where the artist spent his final days.

Since its discovery, the site has been subject of a bitter row between the owners of the land, Jean-François and Hélène Serlinger, and Auvers’ mayor, Isabelle Mézières.

open image in gallery In 2020, the very tree roots he painted were identified in the back garden of 48 Rue Daubigny ( EPA-EFE )

The local authorities tried to take the site under public ownership in 2020, claiming it was part of the public highway.

However, a local court ruling in 2023 ruled against the mayor, and now the matter appears to be settled once and for all after the Versailles appeal court backed up the previous ruling.

“We are very happy that this is now over,” Mr Serlinger, 68, told The Independent. “The mayor tried to grab the bottom part of the sire by saying it was part of the road which is terrible.

open image in gallery Van Gogh’s last painting: Tree Roots ( Vincent van Gogh, Auvers-sur-Oise, 27 July 1890. Collection: Van Gogh Museum (Vincent van Gogh Foundation) )

“But the appeal is very clear which is great, and now we can use our maximum energy to work on the site and welcome more people from around the world.”

The couple were inspired by their love for Van Gogh and moved to the quaint French village of Auvers-sur-Oise in 1996.

They acquired the extra land at the bottom of their garden in 2013, but had no idea the roots that lay there were of such significance at the time.

Since the Van Gogh Institute identified the site as the place the Dutch master painted his final masterpiece in 2020, the couple have welcomed visitors from around the globe - including Van Gogh’s family.

Art enthusiasts can embark on a 30-minute tour of their garden when they open for the season on April 12 for €8.

Since the appeal judgement was handed down, Ms Mézières has taken to social media to publicly criticised the couple.

open image in gallery Art enthusiasts can embark on a 30-minute tour of their garden when they open for the season on April 12 for €8. ( EPA-EFE )

“The Roots belong to the people of Auvers!,” she wrote, adding that she would be continuing legal action.

“We are taking legal action. There is no question of giving in to the public interest of the people of Auvers over private interests. The question of ownership is not settled.

“It was the city that had the condition of the roots assessed by an expert and called on the Ministry of Culture to preserve the heritage of the people of Auvers. These roots are a common good, not a commercial object!”

‘Tree Roots’ is the last masterpiece painted by Van Gogh before he shot himself in a nearby wheat field, likely hours later.

This painting at first sight seems to display a jumble of bright colours in abstract forms, which are in fact a slope with tree trunks and roots.

The work was not entirely completed and Andries Bonger, the brother-in-law of Vincent's brother Theo, described it in a letter: “The morning before his death, he had painted a sous-bois [forest scene], full of sun and life.”