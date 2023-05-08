Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: French president Emmanuel Macron commemorates VE Day in Paris

Sophie Thompson
Monday 08 May 2023 09:46
Comments

Watch live: French president Emmanuel Macron commemorates VE Day in Paris

French president Emmanuel Macron is taking part in ceremonies marking VE Day, celebrating the end of World War II in Europe.

Wreaths will be laid at the Arc de Triomphe in front of the tomb of the unknown soldier, and the book of remembrance will be signed.

The day marks a public holiday for France, and many will be celebrating across the country with a day off work.

Many French people will also opt to wear the bleuet (cornflower) on their lapel as a symbol of remembrance for those who died, similarly to the way they do during November's Armistice day.

The announcement that the war had ended in Europe was broadcast to the British people over the radio on 7 May, but news took slightly longer to travel to other countries, making 8 May the ‘Victory Day’.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in