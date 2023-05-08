Watch live: French president Emmanuel Macron commemorates VE Day in Paris

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

French president Emmanuel Macron is taking part in ceremonies marking VE Day, celebrating the end of World War II in Europe.

Wreaths will be laid at the Arc de Triomphe in front of the tomb of the unknown soldier, and the book of remembrance will be signed.

The day marks a public holiday for France, and many will be celebrating across the country with a day off work.

Many French people will also opt to wear the bleuet (cornflower) on their lapel as a symbol of remembrance for those who died, similarly to the way they do during November's Armistice day.

The announcement that the war had ended in Europe was broadcast to the British people over the radio on 7 May, but news took slightly longer to travel to other countries, making 8 May the ‘Victory Day’.

