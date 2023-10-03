At least 21 dead after passenger bus plunges off bridge near Venice

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least 21 people have been killed and 18 injured after a passenger bus plunged from a bridge near Venice in an “apocalyptic” accident, say Italian authorities.

The vehicle was travelling from Venice to a campsite at Marghera when the shocking accident took place at the bridge in Mestre on Tuesday.

“It completely went off the road, it flew off the bridge. It was a bus; it was a highway. We are in mourning,” Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro told Italy’s national broadcaster RAI.

He added that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city’s mourning” for the “numerous victims”

Pictures of the accident show that the bus fell several metres from the bridge and overturned near railway tracks where it caught fire.

Morris Ceron, general director of the municipality of Venice, told RAI that two children were among the victims of the crash and that the bus was believed to have foreigners aboard as it headed towards a campsite.

Luca Zaia, president of Italy’s Veneto region, called the bus crash “a tragedy of enormous proportions” and also confirmed that “the victims and injured are of various nationalities, not just Italians.”

Un’immane tragedia ha colpito questa sera la nostra comunità.

Ho disposto da subito il lutto cittadino, in memoria delle numerose vittime che erano nell’autobus caduto.

Una scena apocalittica, non ci sono parole. pic.twitter.com/APnsQoPMkL — Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) October 3, 2023

He said that more than 20 ambulances had been used at the scene and also the Treviso air ambulance. The injured were taken to hospitals in Mestre, Mirano, Padua and Treviso.

Firefighters work on the site of a bus accident on October 03, 2023 in Mestre, near Venice. (AFP via Getty Images)

Renato Boraso, a Venice city official, said that some of the foreigners on the bus were Ukrainians.

The Italian prime minister offered her condolence in the wake of the accident.

Rescuers work on the site of a bus accident on October 03, 2023 in Mestre, near Venice. (AFP via Getty Images)

“I express my personal and the Government’s deepest condolences for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. Our thoughts go out to the victims and their family and friends,” Giorgia Meloni wrote on X.