Bus plunges off bridge in Venice leaving more than 20 people dead - latest
At least 21 people have been killed after a passenger bus plunged from a overpass near Venice in an “apocalyptic” accident, say Italian authorities.
The vehicle, which was carrying people returning from work, was travelling from Venice to Marghera when the shocking accident took place at the overpass in Mestre on Tuesday.
“It completely went off the road, it flew off the bridge. It was a bus; it was a highway. We are in mourning,” Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro told Italy’s national broadcaster RAI.
Morris Ceron, general director of the municipality of Venice, told RAI that children were among the victims of the crash and that the bus was believed to have foreigners aboard as it headed towards a campsite.
Luca Zaia, president of Italy’s Veneto region, called the bus crash “a tragedy of enormous proportions” and also confirmed that “the victims and injured are of various nationalities, not just Italians.”
He said that more than 20 ambulances had been used at the scene and also the Treviso air ambulance. The injured were taken to hospitals in Mestre, Mirano, Padua and Treviso.
Different nationalities among the victims of crash
Acorrding to Michele Di Bari, the local representative of the interior ministry, five of the crash victims were Ukrainians and one was German.
Italian news agency ANSA reported that the bus was also carrying passengers from France and Croatia.
The cause of the crash remains unclear, though Venice city councillor Renato Boraso said that one line of enquiry was that the driver of the bus had been taken ill before the incident.
The driver – a 40-year-old Italian – was among those killed.
The Italian fire brigade said that rescue operations had begun at 7.45pm local time, after the bus fell from an overpass and caught fire.
The force said 60 members of the force were at the scene of the incident and that operations were ongoing – footage of which was posted online.
Venice city official Renato Boraso said that some of those onboard the bus were tourists returning to a campsite.
It is understood that at least two of the dead were children.
Italian prime minister Georgia Meloni said she was monitoring developments and expressed her “personal” condolences to the victims and their families.
Ms Meloni said she was in close contact with Venice mayor Luigi Brugnaro, as well as Italian Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she stood by Italian leaders in this “moment of profound pain”, following the “serious” accident.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro described the scene as “apocalyptic”.
In a post written in Italian, Mr Brugnaro said he had ordered the city to mourn the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.
“A huge tragedy struck our community this evening,” he said.
“An apocalyptic scene, there are no words.”
Images from scene of fatal Italian bus crah
