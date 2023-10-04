Emergency crews are at the scene of a deadly bus crash in Venice, which has killed 21 people, including four children.

The bus reportedly crashed off a flyover near Venice and caught fire on Tuesday night, officials have said.

The bus broke through a barrier and plunged near railway tracks in the district of Mestre.

Among the dead are five Ukrainians, one German and the Italian driver, city prefect Michele Di Bari said.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said a “huge tragedy” had taken place.