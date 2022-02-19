Virginia Giuffre has responded to the news a French fashion agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead in his prison cell.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 76, was in detention awaiting a trial on charges of rape of a minor and sexual harassment.

He was suspected of being involved in a global paedophile ring organised by the late disgraced financier Epstein, who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial for sex crimes, in 2019.

Ms Giuffre, one of Epstein’s main accusers, alleged Brunel procured women, some of them minors, for sex with Epstein and other people, luring them with promises of modelling work.

In a statement released on Saturday, Ms Giuffre expressed disappointment at no longer being able to face him in court.

She said: “The suicide of Jean Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and women, ends another chapter.

“I am disappointed that I was not able to face him in a final trial and hold him accountable for his actions, but gratified that I was able to face him in person in Paris, to keep him in prison.”

