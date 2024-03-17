Vladimir Putin is guaranteed victory in the March 2024 presidential election. The Kremlin will point to the official result as proof that Putin is popular – that Russians overwhelmingly support him, the political system he has led for nearly a quarter of a century, and the country’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, has even said that the “presidential election is not really democracy, it is costly bureaucracy”, as Putin is certain to win, given the consolidation of society around him.

But the reality of support for Putin in Russian society is far more complicated.