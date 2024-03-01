Across Europe and America, thousands of people are laying flowers in memory of the man seen by many as the leader of Russia’s anti-Putin opposition and the hope, now extinguished, for its future.

Those performing this solemn commemorative ritual include politicians and campaigners, Russian expatriates and exiles – and many others longing for change in Russia, or just caught up in the loss of someone who has become a martyr for his cause.

This much was to be expected, after Andrei Navalny’s now vestigial campaign team called on those who had no other way of paying their respects to lay flowers at a site of their choice at 7pm, Moscow time, on the day of his funeral.