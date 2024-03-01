The number of Russians who defied orders to stay away from Navalny’s funeral provide fresh hope
Despite all the warnings, despite knowing there would be a heavy police presence and their presence could have highly negative repercussions – even violent intervention from riot police – thousands turned out to pay their respects to Putin’s fiercest critic, writes Mary Dejevsky
Across Europe and America, thousands of people are laying flowers in memory of the man seen by many as the leader of Russia’s anti-Putin opposition and the hope, now extinguished, for its future.
Those performing this solemn commemorative ritual include politicians and campaigners, Russian expatriates and exiles – and many others longing for change in Russia, or just caught up in the loss of someone who has become a martyr for his cause.
This much was to be expected, after Andrei Navalny’s now vestigial campaign team called on those who had no other way of paying their respects to lay flowers at a site of their choice at 7pm, Moscow time, on the day of his funeral.
