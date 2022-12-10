Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed.

Addressing a group of Russian serviceman as part of a lavish reception at the Kremlin, the Russian president said: “There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure [of Ukraine]. Yes, we are doing it.

“But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?” he said, before taking a sip from a glass of champagne.