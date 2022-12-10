Champagne-sipping Putin says ‘they started it’ to justify Russian strikes on Ukraine energy
Russian President says attacks began in retaliation to Ukraine’s alleged attack on the Crimea Bridge in October
Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure by claiming Kyiv “started it” when the Crimea bridge was bombed.
Addressing a group of Russian serviceman as part of a lavish reception at the Kremlin, the Russian president said: “There is a lot of noise now about our strikes on the energy infrastructure [of Ukraine]. Yes, we are doing it.
“But who started it? Who struck the Crimean bridge?” he said, before taking a sip from a glass of champagne.
