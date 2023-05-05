For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said he will be withdrawing his troops from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in a row over support from Vladimir Putin’s government.

The group founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin – a Putin ally – has been spearheading Russia's attempt to capture Bakhmut since last summer, in the longest and bloodiest battle of the war in Ukraine.

"I declare on behalf of the Wagner fighters, on behalf of the Wagner command, that on 10 May, we are obliged to transfer positions in the settlement of Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw the remains of Wagner to logistics camps to lick our wounds," Mr Prigozhin said in a statement.

"I'm pulling Wagner units out of Bakhmut because in the absence of ammunition they're doomed to perish senselessly."

Given that Mr Prigozhin has given advance notice of the withdrawal, it may end up that the threat is an act of brinkmanship to force Moscow into action, as he has frequently posted impulsive comments in the past. Only last week he withdrew one statement he said he had made as a "joke".

The withdrawal was announced in a statement addressed to the head of general staff, the defence ministry, and President Putin as supreme commander.

It was accompanied by a video from Mr Prigozhin in which he appeared in full combat gear in front of dozens of his fighters, an automatic rifle dangling from his shoulder.

"Because of the lack of ammunition, our losses are increasing exponentially every day," the statement said. "My lads will not suffer useless and unjustified losses in Bakhmut without ammunition," Mr Prigozhin added in the video.

"If, because of your petty jealousy, you do not want to give the Russian people the victory of taking Bakhmut, that's your problem," he said.

That statement and video followed another expletive-filled video published early on Friday in which Mr Prigozhin, surrounded by dozens of corpses he said were Wagner fighters, yelled and swore at Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, and the chief of the general staff of the armed forces, Valery Gerasimov. He said they were to blame for Wagner's losses because they had starved it of ammunition.

"We have a 70 per cent shortage of ammunition. Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the f****** ammunition?" he yelled into the camera.

Those responsible would go to hell, Mr Prigozhin shouted, before saying that Wagner's losses would be five times smaller if it was adequately supplied.

"These are Wagner lads who died today. The blood is still fresh," Mr Prigozhin said, pointing to the corpses around him. "They came here as volunteers and they're dying so you can get fat in your offices."

Moscow sees Bakhmut as a stepping stone to other larger citiesin the region of Donetsk. Taking control of the area known as Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland that includes the regions of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk is a major aim of Mr Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The fierce, months-long battle for Bakhmut has gained an outsized political importance for both Moscow and Kyiv, with neither side wanting to be seen to lose it.

For President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian military, the city has become a symbol of the country’s resistance against a Russian winter offensive. Moscow’s military chiefs and the Kremlin will be desperate for a battlefield victory to trumpet given how little progress his country’s push for more territory in Ukraine has been.

Mr Prigozhin began publicly feuding with defence chiefs last year, accusing them of incompetence, and of deliberately depriving Wagner of ammunition out of personal animosity towards him as a Putin ally. In recent weeks he had been claiming incremental gains by his forces around Bakhmut, with Ukraine’s military chiefs sayig that the situation on the ground was “difficult” for Ukranian troops. But those pronouncements by the Wagner chief have slowly morphed into complaints about a lack of support.

Western allies of Ukraine, have been warning for months that they believe Russia could be running short of weapons and ammunition and defence officials in Moscow have recently asked companies to up production.

On Wednesday, Mr Prigozhin said that he believed a long-expected counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops had already begun and that his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

Kyiv has said that it is making final preparations for the assault, but has not said when it is expected to begin in earnest, Mr Zelensky has said it will be “soon”.

"I believe the advance of the Ukrainian army has already begun ... We are seeing the greatest possible activity both on the perimeter and within the front lines," Mr Prigozhin said. "I therefore believe that it has all already started. And I believe it will all enter an active phase in the very near future. It could be a matter of days."

There is little doubt that Wagner forces make up a significant part of the losses Russia has faced in recent months. On Monday, the White House said that US intelligence estimates suggest more than 100,000 Russian fighters been killed or wounded since December alone. Half of those killed have been Wagner mercenary forces, the majority of whom have been “thrown into combat” in Bakhmut, national security council spokesman John Kirby said, and lack “sufficient combat training, combat leadership or any sense of organisational command and control.”

Reuters contributed to this report