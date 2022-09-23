Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, including executions and sexual violence, says UN

Victims of sexual or gender-based violence aged from four to 82-years-old, investigators found

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 23 September 2022 13:16
Berlusconi says Putin wanted to replace Ukraine government with 'decent people'

Electric shocks, forced nudity and executions are some of the war crimes committed in Russian detention centres in Ukraine, the UN’s human rights body have found.

Testimonies from former detainees revealed shocking accounts of human rights violations in the facilities, and expressed grave concerns about executions in the four regions.

The investigators of the Members of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine visited 27 towns and settlements in four of the worst hit regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.

They also went to graves and detention and torture centres, interviewed more than 150 victims and witnesses and met advocacy groups and government officials.

“We were struck by the large number of executions in the areas that we visited. The commission is currently investigating such deaths in 16 towns and settlements,” Erik Mose, the commission’s chairman, said.

Mr Mose said an unspecified number of Russian soldiers were found to have committed crimes of sexual or gender-based violence - with victims ranging in age from four to 82-years-old.

He added that his team had received and was documenting “credible allegations regarding many more cases of executions”.

“Based on the evidence gathered by the commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine,” Mr Mose said.

Woman takes a picture inside a basement of a building, which Ukrainian authorities say was a makeshift Russian prison and torture chamber during Russia's invasion in Kozacha Lopan

(REUTERS)

He said the team had examined two incidents of ill-treatment against Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces.

The commission plans to gradually expand its investigation, with areas of interest including allegations of filtration camps for people being detained or deported, the forced transfer of people, and allegations of expedited adoption of children.

The report comes as Vladimir Putin ordered partial mobilisation in Russia, sparking a panic exodus of thousands of Russians who are fleeing for their lives into neighbouring countries.

Recommended

According to Russian media reports, Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war as Putin makes desperate moves to take back the upper-hand in the conflict he began.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in