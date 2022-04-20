We only have hours left, warns Mariupol commander

Forces holding up Mariupol’s last remaining bastion may be facing their last days, “if not hours”, a commander for Ukraine’s marines said in an eleventh-hour video message, as he appealed to Western powers for “extraction” from the port city.

“The enemy is outnumbering us 10-to-one,” said Serhiy Volyna of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, whose soldiers have been defending the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works - hemmed in by Russian invaders unleashing relentless artillery and rocket barrages.

“We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us,” Volyna said in the video posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

“We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state.”

President Putin’s forces are believed to have bludgeoned their way into the strategic city while its defenders and civilians took refuge in the vast plant - a labyrinthine plot made up of twisting underground tunnels.

Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine (via REUTERS)

Volyna said the Russians had the “advantage in the air, in artillery, in their forces on land, in equipment, and in tanks”.

“We are only defending one object – the Azovstal plant – where in addition to military personnel, there are also civilians who have fallen victim to this war.”

Amid this morning’s announcement that Ukraine and Russia had come to preliminary agreement on establishing a safe corridor out of the city, reports emerged that Russia had bombed an “improvised hospital” on the plant sheltering up to 300 people.

A handout from the Russian Defence Ministry shows smoke rising from the Azovstal steel plant (EPA)

The hospital was hit while Russian forces dropped “heavy bombs” on the Azovstal plant, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment claimed, where wounded troops civilians and children were taking cover, according to Serhiy Taruta, the former governor of the Donetsk region.

It follows reports yesterday that Russia had started to use so-called “bunker-busting” bombs to try to shift Ukrainian fighters out of the plant.

In wait for confirmation of the number of casualties to come out of the alleged hospital attack, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Telegram that a humanitarian corridor had been agreed to evacuate women, children and the elderly from the besieged southern port city.

She posted: “Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, it is in this direction that we will focus our efforts today. We managed to agree in advance on a humanitarian corridor for women, children and the elderly.

A view shows graves of civilians killed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, (REUTERS)

Civilians were instructed to gather at 2pm (11am GMT) from where they will be transported to Zaporizhzhia via Berdyansk.

Vereshchuk added: “Due to the very difficult security situation, changes may occur during the corridor. So, please follow the relevant official announcements. We will do our best to make everything work properly.”

But Ukraine remains skeptical of the Russian deal in the wake of dozens of failed attempts to rescue Mariupol’s beleaguered citizens.

Mariupol’s deputy mayor Sergei Orlov told Sky News: “Do not believe in any words from Russia. It would be good if they allowed civilians to leave the Azovstal, but they didn’t allow this for 50 days, why should they allow this now?”

Local resident Tamara, 71, cries in front of an apartment building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol (REUTERS)

Putin’s forces have been attempting to take full control of Mariupol since Ukraine was first invaded on 24 February. The city is considered a strategic hotspot by Russia as its capture would allow troops to fully link-up the territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Despite Russia’s near-constant and exhasutive attacks on the city, not a single Ukrainian soldier had laid down their weapons after an ultimatum to surrender lapsed on Tuesday, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Moscow has since issued a new deadline of 2:00 pm on Wednesday (1100GMT) for defenders to lay down arms. Ukraine continues to refuse surrender.

The once-bustling and vibrant port city has been transformed into a smouldering wasteland - its streets lined with corpses underneath which residents bunker down with their waning supplies.

A view shows the body of a civilian killed during the conflict in Mariupol (REUTERS)

Earlier today, mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said he hoped the preliminary agreement with Moscow on establishing a safe corridor would be firmed up and hold.

He said about 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol and that tens of thousands had been killed in the Russian siege of the city on the Sea of Azov.

Weeks after Russia failed to take Kyiv, the Kremlin declared that its main aim was to capture the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been waging war against Ukrainian forces for eight years.

Moscow’s fresh assault in the eastern Donbas region has been touted as the defining moment for the outcome of the conflict.

If Russia manages to take over Donbas, it would deprive Ukraine of the industrial assets concentrated in the region, including mines, metals plants and heavy-equipment factories.

Rescuers work at a damaged residential building in Mariupol (REUTERS)

The latest UK military intelligence has suggested that conflict in the Donbas is “intensifying”.

“Russia’s military presence on Ukraine’s eastern border continues to build,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD )said, warning that “fighting in the Donbas is intensifying as Russian forces seek to break through Ukrainian defences.”

“Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from north of Kyiv,” it added saying “there is still a risk of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukraine.”

“Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine show their intent to try and disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east of the country.”

In his nightly address on Wednesday, president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is throwing “everyone and everything” that is capable of fighting at Ukraine.

A woman holds a child next to Russian soldiers in a street of Mariupol (AFP via Getty Images)

He added that despite Moscow’s claim that they are only hitting military sites, they continue to target residential areas, killing civilians.

“They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine,” he said. “The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world.”

Russia has denied using banned weapons or targeting civilians and says, without evidence, that signs of atrocities were staged.

Meanwhile, the US president Joe Biden is expected to announce a wave of fresh sanctions against Russia and a new military aid package in the coming days, sources told Reuters.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

The United States, Canada and the UK said they would send Ukraine more artillery, while Norway said it had shipped Ukraine 100 Mistral air defence missiles.