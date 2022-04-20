✕ Close 'Bring my mother back home', says daughter of captured Ukrainian paramedic

Ukrainian troops have accused Russia of bombing a hospital sheltering up to 300 people in the besieged city of Mariupol.

The Russian military dropped heavy bombs on the steel plant and hit an “improvised hospital”, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment said.

The bombing of the hospital was also reported by Serhiy Taruta, the former governor of the Donetsk region. He said that the hospital shelters up to 300 people, including wounded troops, civilians and children.

It comes as Mariupol’s mayor this morning announced that Ukraine hopes to send 90 buses to the besieged southern city today in an attempt to evacuate about 6,000 women, children and elderly people.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko, who has left Mariupol, said he hoped a preliminary agreement with Moscow on establishing a safe corridor would be firmed up and hold.

He said about 100,000 civilians remained in Mariupol and that tens of thousands had been killed in the Russian siege of the city on the Sea of Azov.