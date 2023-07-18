Watch live: Experts outline health risks of Charon heatwave

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as experts from the World Meteorological Organization speak to reporters during a UN briefing in Geneva about extreme temperatures and their health risks as the Charon heatwave sweeps across Europe.

The anticylone has been named after the figure in Greek mythology who was the ferryman of the dead.

It pushed into Europe region from north Africa on Sunday and could lift temperatures above 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in parts of Italy early this week.

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has issued a warning for people travelling to Spain, Italy and Greece, with extreme temperarures affecting these regions.

FCDO officials have advised travellers to check information on hottest areas and to follow local health service advice on how to take care in the heat.

Warnings to tourists come as Italy reported the death of a street sign painter in a heatwave where temperatures have pushed well past 40C.

The 44-year-old worker collapsed while working in the northern town of Lodi on Tuesday, 18 July.

Local media reported that he was taken to hospital but doctors were unable to revive him.