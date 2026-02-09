Olympic fans shed winter coats as climate change raises temperatures in Cortina

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympic fans arriving in Cortina for the Winter Games were met with an unexpected sight: heavy winter coats unzipped and gloves tucked away, as snow melted from rooftops under unseasonably warm conditions. This stark reality served as a potent reminder of a world grappling with rising temperatures.

"I definitely thought we’d be wearing all the layers," remarked Jay Tucker, who travelled from Virginia to support Team USA, having prepared with hand warmers and heated socks. "I don’t even have gloves on."

The timing of winter, snowfall, and temperatures are becoming less reliable and predictable as the Earth warms at a record rate, states Shel Winkley, a Climate Central meteorologist. This poses a significant challenge for winter sports organisers. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently suggested moving the start date for future Winter Games from February to January due to rising temperatures.

While Cortina initially had a wintry feel, blanketed in heavy snow for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games period, temperatures reached approximately 4.5 degrees Celsius (40 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday afternoon, feeling even warmer in direct sunlight.

open image in gallery Finland's Elian Lehto speeds down the course of an alpine ski men's downhill portion of a team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

This type of February "warmth" in Cortina is now at least three times more likely due to climate change, Mr Winkley noted. He added that February temperatures there have climbed 3.6 degrees Celsius (6.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the 70 years since Cortina first held the Winter Games.

The Milan Cortina Games present an added layer of complexity. As the most geographically dispersed Winter Games in history, venues are spread across localities with vastly different weather conditions. Bormio and Livigno, for example, less than an hour apart by car, are separated by a high mountain pass that creates distinct climatic divisions.

The organising committee is working closely with four regional and provincial public weather agencies, strategically positioning sensors at key competition points, including ski jumping ramps, Alpine skiing tracks, and the biathlon shooting range.

In areas where automatic stations cannot gather all necessary data, the committee employs observers – dubbed "scientists of the snow" – from these agencies to collect information, confirmed Matteo Pasotti, a weather specialist for the organising committee.

open image in gallery Dan Wilton, of Vancouver, Canada, left walks with his friends without jackets as temperatures rise in the host city, during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The hope for race days is clear skies, light winds, and low temperatures, essential for good visibility and preserving the snow layer.

The reality, however, is different. "It’s actually pretty warm out. We expected it to be a lot colder," said Karli Poliziani, an American living in Milan, who was in Cortina with her father, who considered going out Sunday in just a sweatshirt.

Forecasts suggest that more days with above-average temperatures are anticipated for the upcoming Olympic competitions, Mr Pasotti added.

Weather plays a critical role in the smooth running and safety of winter sports, according to Filippo Bazzanella, head of sport services and planning for the organising committee. High temperatures can impact the snow layer on Alpine skiing courses, and visibility is essential. Humidity and high temperatures can also affect the quality of ice at indoor arenas and sliding centres.

Visibility and wind are the two factors most likely to cause changes to the competition schedule, Mr Bazzanella added. Wind can be a safety issue or a fairness one, such as in the biathlon where slight variations can disrupt athletes' precise shooting.

open image in gallery Karli Poliziani, center right, poses for a photo with her father, Len, as the temperature rose in the host city, during the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

American alpine skier Jackie Wiles acknowledged that many races this season have been particularly challenging due to adverse weather.

"I feel like we’re pretty good about keeping our heads in the game because a lot of people are going to get taken out by that immediately," she stated at a recent team press conference. "Having that mindset of: it’s going to be what it’s going to be, and we still have to go out there and fight like hell regardless."