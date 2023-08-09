Wintzenheim fire: Eleven people missing after blaze at holiday home for disabled people
Seventeen people were evacuated as fire engulfed 300 square metres of building
Eleven people are missing after a fire broke out in a holiday cottage welcoming disabled people in eastern France, in the town of Wintzenheim, local authorities said on Wednesday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said there were several casualties after the fire ravaged 300 square meters of the 500-square meter building.
“Despite the rapid and courageous intervention of the fire department ... several casualties are reported,” he said.
Rescue operations were still ongoing, he added.
The local administration of the Haut-Rhin region said the fire broke out at 6:30 a.m. in private accommodation in Wintzenheim.
Seventeen people were evacuated, including one person sent to a hospital in a “relative emergency.” Christophe Marot, the secretary general of the local administration, said on news broadcaster France Info the group includes adults with “slight intellectual disabilities.”
He said that 10 disabled people and one person accompanying the group- all from Nancy in eastern France - are among the missing.
“The building was being used ... for their vacation,” a statement from the Haut-Rhin prefecture said.
A total of 76 firefighters, four fire engines and four ambulances were deployed to contain the blaze and treat the victims. Forty police officers were also mobilised.
The fire was quickly brought under control, the statement added.
Firefighters said the blaze started on the ground floor of the building which is a renovated barn.
The secretary general of the Haut-Rhin prefecture, Christophe Marot, said: “The search is continuing. We are practically sure of the death of the missing people. We are being cautious until we have found all the bodies.”
Prime minster Élizabeth Borne said she is heading to the scene. She wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Following the terrible fire that took place in Wintzenheim last night, I am going there with @auroreberge.
“My first thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. I salute the mobilisation of the firefighters.”
French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: “In the face of this tragedy, my thoughts are with the victims, the injured and their families. Thank you to our security forces and emergency services.”
