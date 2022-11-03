Wolves shot with paintballs by Dutch officials ‘to make them frightened of people again’
Local authorities believe the wolves have become ‘too tame’
Authorities in the Dutch province of Gelderland have authorised firing paintball guns at wolves in order to make them “frightened of people again” over fears the wild canines could become too familiar to people and possibly attack them.
The decision taken by the local authority comes after a video, in which a “seemingly tame” wolf walks past a concerned looking young family at close range in the Hoge Veluwe national park, was shared widely on social media.
Separate footage circulated at an earlier date captured a number of photographers surrounding a wolf in the national park.
“We’re dealing with wolves that have become too tame,” a spokesperson for the eastern province told the broadcaster Omroep Gelderland. “We have to make them frightened of people again.”
The Veluwe park management have been accused by environmental campaigners of feeding the wolves in a bid to tame them. This would mean the canines would be classified as “problem animals”, warranting their removal.
“We have reason to believe the park owner is responsible for taming the wolves,” the Faunabescerming president, Niko Koffeman, said.
“If the Hoge Veluwe has a wolf population that is behaving significantly differently from others in the Netherlands and in surrounding countries, the situation is suspicious.”
The allegations have been vehemently denied by park owner Seger Emmanuel baron van Voorst tot Voorst, who has frequently said the animals have no place in the Netherlands.
The Gelderland authorities have explained that the paint marks will enable them to see which animals had been shot out. The distance between wolves and people should be at least 30 metres, a spokesperson said.
But Van Voorst tot Voorst has agreed to cooperate with the new measures, but insisted it was “a fake solution.”
“They want to scare wolves so they don’t attack people, so they’re going to shoot them with paintballs,” he said. “It’s a fake solution so they don’t have say ‘shoot them dead.’”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies