Five lions have been secured after escaping from their enclosure at a zoo in Sydney, Australia, early on Wednesday, 2 November.

The animals broke out of their enclosure at Taronga Zoo at approximately 6:30am.

A “code one” emergency alert was triggered, sending zookeepers and visitors who were staying overnight at the zoo scrambling.

All animals are now safe in a back-of-house exhibit for monitoring, zoo director Simon Duffy said.

“The situation was under control within minutes,” he added.

