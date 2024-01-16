For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the World Economic Forum on Tuesday 16 January.

More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, to discuss the biggest global challenges during the annual event.

Mr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, will aim to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defence against Russia on the minds of political leaders, as Israel’s war with Hamas has garnered much of the world’s attention.

On Monday, he made a stop in Switzerland’s capital of Bern, where president Viola Amherd pledged her country would start working with Ukraine to help organize a “peace summit”.

Mr Zelensky is following up that visit with his first trip to Davos as president, after addressing the forum by video in previous years.

Nato leader Jens Stoltenberg, Germany’s vice chancellor Robert Habeck and US envoy for Ukraine’s economic recovery, Penny Pritzker, are expected to attend his address.