Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter over spying allegations

Russia’s top security agency says it has arrested a reporter for The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) over alleged espionage.

Journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Yekaterinburg on spying charges, according to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) – the successor to the KGB – in a statement carried by the state-run Interfax news service.

The arrest is the most serious public move against an international journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Such espionage charges against someone from an American news outlet have not been seen since the end of the Cold War – with the dentention coming amid a bitter war of words between Moscow and Washington over the Ukraine war.

The US has been full-throated in its support of Kyiv, with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin having repeatedly hit out at Washington – and the wider West – for the weapons it is providing Kyiv. Mr Putin’s rhetoric has only grown more inflammatory as his invasion has faltered amid months of intense fighting in Ukraine’s eastern regions.

Mr Gershkovich is the highest-profile American arrested by Russia since basketball star Brittney Griner, who was caught arriving in Moscow with cannabis oil a week before the invasion of Ukraine began and was freed in a prisoner swap in December.

The FSB said it had “stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited at the Russian foreign ministry, who is suspected of spying in the interests of the American government”.

It was not immediately clear when the journalist was arrested. The WSJ has yet to comment.

Interfax said that Mr Gershkovich has been accused of collecting “information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex”.

The FSB claims Mr Gershkovich had been tasked “by the American side” with gathering information on “the activities of one of the enterprises of the military-defence complex”. It did not provide any evidence to back up the claims.

A diplomatic source told Reuters that the US embassy in Moscow had not been informed about the incident and was seeking information from the Russian authorities about the case.

Other journalists covering Russia expressed support for Gershkovich online, saying he was a professional journalist, not a spy.

Andrei Soldatov, an author and expert in Russia's security agencies who is outside the country, said on social media: "Evan Gershkovich is a very good and brave journalist, not a spy, for Christ's sake. It [his detention] is a frontal attack on all foreign correspondents who still work in Russia. And it means that the FSB is off the leash."

If convicted by Russia on the espionage charges, Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison.

Russia’s Kommersant newspaper reported that the journalist would be transported to Moscow and held in the capital’s Lefortovo prison, an FSB pre-trial detention facility.

Mr Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union for the WSJ. He has previously worked with news agency Agence France-Presse, The Moscow Times and The New York Times.

The Kremlin has effectively outlawed all independent Russian news outlets since the start of the war, but has continued to accredit some foreign reporters. Journalism has become sharply limited by laws that impose long sentences for any public criticism of the war.

In Mr Gershkovich’s last report, “Russia’s economy is starting to come undone”, Gershkovich reported that the country’s economy felt the heat of Western sanctions and faced a slowdown, adding that the Russian government’s revenue is “being squeezed”.

The news report said the Russian economy was entering a long-term regression.

Public relations expert Yaroslav Shirshikov told The Moscow Times that he received a phone call overnight from a WSJ employee, saying they were unable to contact the reporter.

“[Gershkovich] was online yesterday at about 15.00 for the last time. He arranged to do an interview with me,” Mr Shirshikov told 66.ru.