British tourist dies after falling from balcony in Zante

The 23-year-old man was at a hotel in Laganas on Zante when he reportedly fell from a 1.5m high balcony

Oliver Castle
Friday 12 July 2024 16:21
A British tourist died on the island of Zante in Greece
A British tourist died on the island of Zante in Greece (Getty Images)

A British tourist has died after falling from a balcony on the Greek island of Zante.

The 23-year-old man was at a hotel in Laganas when he reportedly plunged from a 1.5m high balcony which he was trying to climb.

The Foreign Office said it was unable to confirm the identity of the tourist following the fall at about 3pm local time on Wednesday.

Local media reported the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Zakynthos Police Department is investigating the incident but does not believe there was any third-party involvement.

Late last year a British 18-year-old also died after falling from a balcony while on a family holiday to Lanzarote.

David Alexander was staying with his parents at the Galeon Playa Apart-Hotel, in Costa Teguise, when he fell from the balcony.

The teenager, who was said to have been studying computing and game development at the City of Glasgow College, died of his injuries in hospital.

His family described him as the “kindest young man you could ever meet”.

